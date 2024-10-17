All the Wigan Warriors stars selected for international duty this autumn

By Josh McAllister
Published 17th Oct 2024, 14:22 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 16:33 BST
Autumn international fixtures are fast approaching following the conclusion of the Super League and NRL seasons.

After completing an unprecedented quadruple, a handful of Wigan Warriors stars immediately turn their attention to international duties just days after being crowned champions at Old Trafford.

Here’s a list of every Wigan player that has been called-up.

Tiaki Chan has been named in France's extended squad ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers - with a total of 16 Super League players selected by head coach Laurent Frayssinous. France face Ukraine in Carcassonne on Tuesday, October 22

1. Tiaki Chan (France)

Tiaki Chan has been named in France's extended squad ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers - with a total of 16 Super League players selected by head coach Laurent Frayssinous. France face Ukraine in Carcassonne on Tuesday, October 22 Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Wigan half-back is one of five Grand Final winners to have been called-up to Shaun Wane's squad ahead of the two-match Test series against Samoa

2. Harry Smith (England)

The Wigan half-back is one of five Grand Final winners to have been called-up to Shaun Wane's squad ahead of the two-match Test series against Samoa Photo: Steve Flynn

Photo Sales
The in-form prop will be unavailable for England's opening match at the Brick Community Stadium later this month due to a one-match suspension following the Old Trafford clash. The two sides will also meet at AMT Headingley Stadium on Saturday, November 2

3. Luke Thompson (England)

The in-form prop will be unavailable for England's opening match at the Brick Community Stadium later this month due to a one-match suspension following the Old Trafford clash. The two sides will also meet at AMT Headingley Stadium on Saturday, November 2 Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
The Young Super League Player of the Year could win his first England cap after an impressive breakthrough season

4. Junior Nsemba (England)

The Young Super League Player of the Year could win his first England cap after an impressive breakthrough season Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueNRLWiganOld Trafford
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice