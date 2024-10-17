After completing an unprecedented quadruple, a handful of Wigan Warriors stars immediately turn their attention to international duties just days after being crowned champions at Old Trafford.
Here’s a list of every Wigan player that has been called-up.
1. Tiaki Chan (France)
Tiaki Chan has been named in France's extended squad ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers - with a total of 16 Super League players selected by head coach Laurent Frayssinous. France face Ukraine in Carcassonne on Tuesday, October 22 Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Harry Smith (England)
The Wigan half-back is one of five Grand Final winners to have been called-up to Shaun Wane's squad ahead of the two-match Test series against Samoa Photo: Steve Flynn
3. Luke Thompson (England)
The in-form prop will be unavailable for England's opening match at the Brick Community Stadium later this month due to a one-match suspension following the Old Trafford clash. The two sides will also meet at AMT Headingley Stadium on Saturday, November 2 Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Junior Nsemba (England)
The Young Super League Player of the Year could win his first England cap after an impressive breakthrough season Photo: Bernard Platt
