Wigan Warriors have announced a new training kit partnership dedicated to the life of fan Glyn Briscoe, brother of former outside-back Shaun Briscoe.

GIB will appear on Wigan’s training wear in 2024 and unlike many of the club’s kit sponsors, it is not a business but instead denotes from the initials of Glyn Briscoe, who passed away aged 38.

Glyn struggled with various complex conditions in his life from the age of eight when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. That led to further complications in later life including loss of sight, speech, ability to eat or drink and the ability to use the right hand side of his body.

Nathan Lowe and George O’Loughlin wearing the Kappa Academy training wear with the GIB logo

He went to primary school with Warriors head coach Matt Peet and surpassed expectations from the doctors, who initially didn’t expect him to make it beyond his 18th birthday

Before Glyn passed away, Shaun, who represented England during his career, promised Glyn that one day he would get his GIB logo on the Wigan Warriors kit.

His brothers Shaun and Dean and sisters Lindsay and Kirsty have all combined to do this in his memory and as a surprise for his mum Elaine and dad Carl, who were told on what would have been Glyn’s birthday in August.

On the partnership, chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Everyone within the Wigan rugby league community would undoubtedly be familiar with Glyn. His passion for both life and rugby league served as an inspiration to all.

“Glyn, accompanied by his remarkable family, travelled the globe to witness the sport he held dear.

"The fact that Shaun, Dean, Lindsay, and Kirsty have chosen to honour their brother in such a manner is genuinely touching. We can assure them that our players will represent his legacy with pride and the utmost honour.”

Lindsay Briscoe, Glyn’s sister, commented: “Glyn was Wigan Warriors through and through, from being a child celebrating the success of the early 90s to being a season ticket holder in the West Stand in recent years – his love of the club never wavered.