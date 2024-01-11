News you can trust since 1853
Andy Farrell: New British and Irish Lions head coach career in numbers, including Wigan Warriors and Great Britain

Andy Farrell has been confirmed as British and Irish Lions head coach for the Australia tour in 2025.
By Josh McAllister
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT
Here are a look at some of the numbers behind Ireland boss Farrell’s career as a player and coach, including for Wigan Warriors and Great Britain.

48 – Farrell’s age.

Wigan icon Andy Farrell has been appointed the new British and Irish Lions head coach
Wigan icon Andy Farrell has been appointed the new British and Irish Lions head coach
8 – the number of caps Farrell won for England in rugby union.

370 – the number of appearances Farrell made for rugby league club Wigan.

2 – the number of previous Lions tours (2013 and 2017) Farrell went on as part of the coaching team.

3135 – the number of points Farrell scored for Wigan.

Andy Farrell in action for Great Britain against Australia during the Gillette Tri-Nations Series match in Wigan on November 13, 2004Andy Farrell in action for Great Britain against Australia during the Gillette Tri-Nations Series match in Wigan on November 13, 2004
Andy Farrell in action for Great Britain against Australia during the Gillette Tri-Nations Series match in Wigan on November 13, 2004

3 – the number of times Ireland have beaten New Zealand with Farrell as head coach.

17 – Farrell’s age when he became the youngest player to appear in a rugby league Challenge Cup final.

21 – Farrell’s age when he became the youngest player to captain Great Britain in 1996.

4 – the number of Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and Triple Crowns Ireland have won since Farrell became head coach.

1 – Ireland became the world-ranked number one team under Farrell’s direction in 2022.

