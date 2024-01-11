Andy Farrell: New British and Irish Lions head coach career in numbers, including Wigan Warriors and Great Britain
Here are a look at some of the numbers behind Ireland boss Farrell’s career as a player and coach, including for Wigan Warriors and Great Britain.
48 – Farrell’s age.
8 – the number of caps Farrell won for England in rugby union.
370 – the number of appearances Farrell made for rugby league club Wigan.
2 – the number of previous Lions tours (2013 and 2017) Farrell went on as part of the coaching team.
3135 – the number of points Farrell scored for Wigan.
3 – the number of times Ireland have beaten New Zealand with Farrell as head coach.
17 – Farrell’s age when he became the youngest player to appear in a rugby league Challenge Cup final.
21 – Farrell’s age when he became the youngest player to captain Great Britain in 1996.
4 – the number of Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and Triple Crowns Ireland have won since Farrell became head coach.
1 – Ireland became the world-ranked number one team under Farrell’s direction in 2022.