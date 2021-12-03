Andy Gregory says rugby league needs a strong Wigan Warriors

Andy Gregory

Warriors are beginning a new era under Matty Peet, looking to bounce back after a disappointing few seasons. And Gregory insists a

strong Wigan side is needed for rugby league itself to thrive.

“We need a strong Wigan team – not just Wigan, but the game of rugby league itself,” he said.

“We’ve lost a couple of good players, and I just hope the lads they’ve fetched in are up to the job of playing for Wigan. Last season was a disappointment, and I just hope we get off to a good start, because that can get everyone buzzing.

“It’ll be an interesting season, and I hope I’m wrong but I fear it might be a long and hard season.”

Gregory was speaking after confirming his own return to the game, having agreed to take over as head coach of Wigan St Patricks.

“It’s putting something back into a game that gave me a great career,” he added. “And it’ll be special doing at the club where it all started for me.