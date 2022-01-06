Anger over a proposed new venue for the rugby league museum Wigan missed out on

The George Hotel

Huddersfield fought off competition from Wigan and Leeds in the bidding process due to the proposal from Kirklees Council that they would house it in the George Hotel, where on August 29, 1895, 21 northern clubs voted to break away from the Rugby Football Union.

Now, the local authority has caused outrage by claiming it would not be “financially viable” to host in the venue, and are now looking for alternatives in the town.

In a joint statement, Rugby League cares and the RFL said: “We wish to place on record their disappointment at the poor communication and lack of clarity from Kirklees Council regarding plans to establish the National Rugby League Museum in Huddersfield.

“Rugby League Cares has spent the last 18 months working with Kirklees Council, the RFL, the University of Huddersfield and other stakeholders to realise this exciting project.

“However, Kirklees Council, without consultation, appears to have unilaterally decided that the historic George Hotel is an inappropriate venue for the National Rugby League Museum.

“Despite repeated requests for more information on their plans, Kirklees Council have failed to identify the specific location they feel is better suited than the George Hotel.

“We hope that following their latest media statements, Kirklees Council will provide the information and facts we need to make a decision on the viability of their proposals.”