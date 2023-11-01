Aussies 'will love' Morgan Smithies as England boss Shaun Wane delivers honest assessment ahead of NRL move

England boss Shaun Wane believes NRL fans ‘will love’ Morgan Smithies following his confirmed move - but insists he must improve in certain areas to make his mark.

Canberra Raiders have confirmed the signing of the 2023 Super League Grand Final winning loose forward on a three-year deal ahead of next season, with Wigan receiving a ‘significant’ transfer fee for the academy product.

Having made his debut in 2019, Smithies has enjoyed more than 100 appearances for the Warriors, including two League Leaders’ Shields and the 2022 Challenge Cup triumph at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with his last appearance in Cherry & White this year’s Old Trafford victory over Catalans.

He joins former Wigan stars George Williams, John Bateman, Harry Rushton and Ryan Sutton in making the move from Wigan to the capital outfit, having signed with an Australian-based agent midway through the 2023 campaign.

Shaun Wane has delivered an honest assessment on Morgan Smithies' move to the NRL

England coach Wane has this week added the 22-year-old to his squad ahead of the third and final test against Tonga at the AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium following several injury concerns, including a groin issue for superstar Victor Radley.

Smithies won his first cap in the 64-0 mid-season win over France with Wane impressed by his Wigan performances.

But the 59-year-old three-time Super League winning coach believes the forward must build on his game to make a mark on the competition down under, which has seen the likes of England greats Sam Burgess and James Graham achieve illustrious careers in Australia.

Smithies will link up with international team-mate and veteran back-rower Elliott Whitehead at the Raiders for 2024.

Morgan Smithies lifts the Super League trophy at Old Trafford

“He's good. His ball carrying has improved which it needed to, but he's all action,” Wane said of Smithies.

“He's similar to Morgan Knowles, but not quite as big. He carries the ball better now which is something he had to get better at. He's all action.

“He defends and defends and he's a great kid but that's a different ball game over there, so he needs to be a lot better.