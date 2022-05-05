The showpiece event will take place at Hull’s Allam Arena on June 25, with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.

Wigan Warriors are one of three new teams who are entering the competition this year, having replaced the 2021 Super League Grand Finalists Leyland.

Martin Coyd OBE, the General Manager of England Wheelchair Rugby League, said: “We are thrilled that the BBC will again cover the Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final – more fantastic exposure for the Wheelchair game as we prepare for the World Cup later this year.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair will compete in a Challenge Cup Festival later this month

“The Betfred Wheelchair Super League has gone to another level this season with the involvement of the Wigan Warriors, a new focus for the game in the south in London Roosters, and Halifax Panthers claiming some notable results.

“We are also delighted to welcome Catalans Dragons to the competition for the first time. France’s leading role in the development of Wheelchair Rugby League is a wonderful story for our sport to celebrate, and we saw with the performances of the France national team against England at Medway last autumn that they remain a formidable force, underpinned by a strong and genuinely national domestic competition.

“We are also pleased to be taking two major events in the Betfred Wheelchair Rugby League Challenge Cup to the great Rugby League city of Kingston-upon-Hull for the first time.”