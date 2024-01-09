BBC to show World Club Challenge and Super League matches in 2024 - reports

BBC have won the race to broadcast Super League fixtures free-to-air for the first time in 2024, as well as the upcoming World Club Challenge showdown between Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers.

Mail Sports reports that the BBC have beaten Channel 4 and other interested parties to win rights to screen Super League matches for the next three years in a major boost for the sport.

At least 12 regular season matches are set to be shown live on BBC Two per season on Saturday evenings from next month, according to the reports, with more set to be made available on BBC iPlayer.

BBC have won the rights to broadcast free-to-air Super League matches from 2024, according to reports

Two play-off games and next month’s World Club Challenge are also set to be broadcast live by the BBC, with the Super League champions hosting NRL kings Penrith Panthers on Saturday, February 24, at the DW Stadium.

Daily Mail also report that the BBC are set to extend their live rights agreement for the Challenge Cup until the end of the 2026 season.

The new free-to-air partnership follows Channel 4’s successful two-years covering the sport, hosted by Australian comedian and presenter Adam Hills, having showed 10 games per season in 2022 and 2023.

The BBC’s coverage from 2024 will complement the new deal that will see Sky Sports broadcast all six Super League fixtures live from every round for the first time ever, including Magic Weekend fixtures, play-offs and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals.

The new historic deal also means that video referees will now feature in all Super League matches.