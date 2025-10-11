Wigan Warriors prop Luke Thompson at the Super League Grand Final media day

As Wigan Warriors prepare for their third straight Super League Grand Final on Saturday night, experienced prop Luke Thompson is approaching the occasion with an appreciative and present mindset.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the big occasion, having won his first Grand Final with St Helens back in 2014 as well as helping Saints achieve the same feat in 2019. Having spent four seasons in the NRL, Thompson returned to England ahead of 2024, where he helped Wigan complete a historic Grand Slam as Matt Peet’s side won all four trophies on offer.

Thompson is targeting his fourth Grand Final success on Saturday as Wigan face Hull KR in a replay of last year’s blockbuster – and the England international knows just how special this week is, and is taking nothing for granted about being on the big stage.

“I’ve been here a few times,” Thompson reflected. “I feel like the older you get, you definitely appreciate the big games like this more because they get fewer and far between now. You do look back and try to soak it all in, and enjoy these games and these weeks."

For Thompson, it is no longer just about the physical challenge or tactical preparation – it’s also about mentally and emotionally appreciating Grand Final week for what it is, because players don’t know when their last will be.

“I’ll try to soak it all in and try to be more present and enjoy it because when you are a young kid, you just focus on what’s next all the time,” he added. “Whereas now, I’ll try to enjoy the moment.”

Wigan head into the Grand Final as favourites in the eyes of many, but Thompson knows better than to underestimate the challenge ahead.

“I think we need to be at our best,” he stated. “We need to play our game, not worry too much about what they’re going to do. I think if we get everyone at an eight out of 10, we should be alright.

“We know the threats that KR have got — they’ve had a great season, as they have over the last couple of years — so we know what they’re going to bring. But if we bring the best of us, then we won’t be far off.”