'Best performance of the year' - Warriors coach

Jake Bibby after scoring one of his hat-trick of tries against Wakefield

Three tries from Jake Bibby as well as one each for Liam Marshall and Joe Shorrocks, the latter scoring his first try, saw off the West Yorkshiremen.

But arguably the star of the show was Jackson Hastings, who set up four tries while also kicking a drop goal just before the break.

The first half was relatively close, despite Wigan's 9-0 lead, but the hosts came out firing in the second half and blew the visitors away.

Two tries within three minutes early in the second period provided breathing room as the Warriors were irrepressible.

Trinity scored twice in the final 10 minutes and finished the game the stronger, but that was of no interest to Lam - who admitted he had one eye on the trip to Warrington on Wednesday.

"I thought our first 60 minutes was as good as we've been all year," he said.

"There was a 20-minute period from half time where we were back to who we want to be as a team.

"And that's the first sign we've had of that all year.

"The last 15 minutes, I'm not going to take any notice of as we got all of our subs on and rested as many players as we could, so obviously we got out of sync there.

"We moved the ball well and scored some really good tries.

"In attack and defence, I'm really proud of the boys."

Though Bibby came away with a hat-trick, he was slightly upstaged by the supporting cast in Hastings.

Back into the side at full back following suspension, the Australian was in control of the game throughout.

"He was outstanding," Lam continued. "We went in at half time 9-0 up, we missed the two goals which is going to be important, so we need to get our goalkicking sorted.

"But we probably could have scored one or two more tries and could have been up by more.

"He was certainly influential with how he played and the passes he picked.

"We've adjusted our play ever so slightly to give him more space, and we executed a couple of good sessions this week, which was nice.

"I thought they took that confidence into the game.

"And with Jackson, it's all about giving him more time on the ball.

"We've played him at nine, we've played him at 13, and I understand he is one of the best halves in the competition.