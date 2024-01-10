Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup draw made as Wigan Warriors find out group opponents

The draw for the group stages of the 2024 Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup has been made.

Wigan Warriors Women will face Cardiff Demons, Salford Red Devils and Barrow Raiders in Group Two, with the action set to kick-off on the weekend of March 16-17.

2024 will see Denis Betts take charge of the side for the first time, having been appointed last October on a two-year deal.

A clash against Barrow will see coach Amanda Wilkinson face her former club, having been in charge of the Cumbrian outfit since 2021.

The draw was made live on BBC Radio Merseyside on Wednesday by former rugby league broadcaster and UCLan Lecturer in Journalism and Sport, Angela Powers, alongside host Giulia Bould.

16 clubs were drawn into four groups of four, with 12 teams seeded on the basis of their finishing positions in last year’s Betfred Women’s Super League and the remaining four places taken by invitational teams.

The Women’s Challenge Cup final will be a part of a triple-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 8, alongside the Men’s Challenge Cup and the 1895 Cup.

The group stage concludes on the weekend of April 6-7, with the four group winners earning a home tie quarter-final against one of the runners-up. These ties will be drawn live on air immediately after the group stage draw.

Group 1: Sheffield Eagles, Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, York Valkyrie

Group 2: Cardiff Demons, Salford Red Devils, Barrow Raiders, Wigan Warriors

Group 3: London Broncos, Bradford Bulls, Warrington Wolves, St Helens