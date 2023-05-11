Bevan French discusses where Wigan Warriors need to improve ahead of this week's game against Leeds Rhinos

Matty Peet’s side were defeated 14-10 last time out against Hull FC.

French believes the problems Wigan faced can be quickly solved if they approach things with the right attitude.

“There were a few basic things that are easy to fix,” he said.

Bevan French

“From the start against Hull, the contact and the intent wasn’t there, so it’s up to our own personal attitude now to sort that.

“It was obviously a disappointing way to come back.

“There are definitely things we need to fix pretty quickly because it’s a common theme.

“There’s a lesson in everything. It’s rugby league and these things happen.

“No one has gone through an entire season without these types of hiccups.

“It’s up to us what we do now.

“I’m confident that we will turn it into a positive and it won’t be a problem.

“The six games leading into the Hull fixture were pretty big, and it wasn’t hard to be motivated with the different atmospheres.

“It was obviously disappointing to break the streak.

“We’ve got a tough run ahead so if we want to put a few wins together.

“We’re starting to get a few players back, so we will need to work on those combinations again, but we are confident in ourselves.

“Obviously you want to win, but the focus isn’t just on that this week.

“The focus should be on what we can do individually to improve ourselves.

“I’m sure if we do that then I’m sure the two points will come.

“We pride ourselves on having good performances at the DW Stadium, and there is no doubt we want to continue that.”

While playing at fullback again throughout the last month, French says performing consistently has been his main focus.

“All the games have been quite similar,” he added.

“There’s been a lot of wet weather footy and a middles’ battle, so I’m looking forward to it being dry.

“It’s all about improving so these tight matches are good for character building.

“It’s not my usual type of game but I’m improving on that.