News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Bevan French discusses where Wigan Warriors need to improve ahead of this week's game against Leeds Rhinos

Bevan French says Wigan Warriors need to fix a few basic things heading into this week’s game against Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Matty Peet’s side were defeated 14-10 last time out against Hull FC.

French believes the problems Wigan faced can be quickly solved if they approach things with the right attitude.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There were a few basic things that are easy to fix,” he said.

Bevan FrenchBevan French
Bevan French
Most Popular

“From the start against Hull, the contact and the intent wasn’t there, so it’s up to our own personal attitude now to sort that.

“It was obviously a disappointing way to come back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are definitely things we need to fix pretty quickly because it’s a common theme.

“There’s a lesson in everything. It’s rugby league and these things happen.

“No one has gone through an entire season without these types of hiccups.

“It’s up to us what we do now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m confident that we will turn it into a positive and it won’t be a problem.

“The six games leading into the Hull fixture were pretty big, and it wasn’t hard to be motivated with the different atmospheres.

“It was obviously disappointing to break the streak.

“We’ve got a tough run ahead so if we want to put a few wins together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re starting to get a few players back, so we will need to work on those combinations again, but we are confident in ourselves.

“Obviously you want to win, but the focus isn’t just on that this week.

“The focus should be on what we can do individually to improve ourselves.

“I’m sure if we do that then I’m sure the two points will come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We pride ourselves on having good performances at the DW Stadium, and there is no doubt we want to continue that.”

While playing at fullback again throughout the last month, French says performing consistently has been his main focus.

“All the games have been quite similar,” he added.

“There’s been a lot of wet weather footy and a middles’ battle, so I’m looking forward to it being dry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s all about improving so these tight matches are good for character building.

“It’s not my usual type of game but I’m improving on that.

“I just want more consistency. I want to demand the ball a bit more and take control.”

Related topics:Bevan FrenchLeeds RhinosWiganHull