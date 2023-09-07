News you can trust since 1853
Bevan French discusses Wigan Warriors' determination to improve every week

Bevan French says Wigan Warriors want to ensure they’re hitting the right level of intensity for when it comes to play-offs.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read
Matty Peet’s side moved top of the Super League table, with three games of the regular season remaining, following their victory over Salford Red Devils last week.

On Saturday, the Warriors travel to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos, as they look to extend their winning run.

"Being top won’t change the way we play or how we approach games,” French said.

Bevan FrenchBevan French
"It’s about realising when Catalans were on top we had to lift our performances to chase them down.

"We’re just expecting teams to bring out their best form- even those who aren’t making the finals, because they will want a good end to their season.

"Nothing changes in the way we’re playing, it’s just about how teams approach us now.

"It’s important to improve every week.

"You want to get that intensity right heading into the back end of the year.

"It’ll go through the roof in the play-offs so you want to prepare for that.

"The last few games have given us confidence in the way we want to play.

"Now that it’s clicked, it’s been an awakening for everyone- it’s what will win us the competition hopefully.

"We’re learning from the lessons in the past few years.

"In other seasons we didn’t have those gritty performances to grind out wins.

"We’ve had no option but to adapt with the injuries we’ve had- it’s been real character building, and that’ll give us a boost.”

French says he’s expecting a tough test from Leeds at Headingley.

“You know you’re going to get a bit of stick from the crowd and there’ll be a few wrong calls with them having home advantage,” he added.

“Leeds will be fighting for a spot in the six, and whenever we play them they’re for it.

"It’s important that we are focussed more than anything because they can cause a bit of trouble.

“It’s a 2.45pm kick, so our preparation will be a bit different to what we are used to, but regardless of that, with the confidence we’ve got from the way we’ve played in the last few weeks, we think we can go there and get the job done.”

