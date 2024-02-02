Bevan French excited to link up with 'nightmare' back-rower as he discusses new right-edge combinations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old Australian is undergoing his first pre-season as a half-back, having made the successful positional switch midway through last campaign, helping guide Wigan to Grand Final glory.

However, 2024 brings big changes to the team’s right-edge following the departures of Toby King and Kai Pearce-Paul, with new recruits Adam Keighran and Sam Walters looking likely to replace the pair.

Wigan Warriors players are put through their paces at the club's 2024 media day

The new duo have received shirt numbers three and 22 respectively for their debut campaigns in Cherry and White, with the trio working closely during pre-season.

“It’s been good, it’s my first time in a pre-season working in the halves,” French said.

“But not much has changed really from the back end of last season.

“Harry (Smith) will sort of steer the ship and I’ll float in and out when I need to and things like that.

“I guess the main thing for me is trying to work with Sam Walters and Adam Keighran and working out combinations on the right-edge.

“That has been a part of some of the work this pre-season, with the ball in hand and defensive patterns, things like that.

“We’ve been trying to work on those new combinations on the edge, and me and Harry will kick off where we left off.”

French says having 23-year-old, 6’6” Walters by his side will add extra danger to the right if selected, believing he’ll be a ‘nightmare’ to opponents having enjoyed his best season to date last year with six tries in 17 appearances for Leeds Rhinos.

“It makes me feel a lot safer having a big body next to me, that’s for sure,” French laughed.

“It takes a bit of pressure off me in defence.

“Him being a big body and running hard, it’ll make some space out on the edge, which hopefully I can use.

“He’s got a lot to learn but his attitude and taking things on board has been great.

“If selected, he’ll be a nightmare. We’ve seen glimpses of him early on in his career, he’s such a big body and he’s hard to handle.