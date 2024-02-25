Bevan French hails ‘infectious’ feeling that will fuel motivation for remainder of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stand-off was named the official player of the match following the 16-12 victory over Penrith Panthers, involved in two of his side’s three tries in the brutal encounter.

It was a memorable night inside a packed DW Stadium, with Wigan claiming a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title to go level with Sydney Roosters, while the Panthers remain winless in the competition.

Wigan Warriors celebrate the World Club Challenge victory

“It’s pretty crazy, it’s surreal to be honest,” French said.

“Matty [Peet] spoke about that connection that everyone has in the group, to win against a team like Penrith after their history and the calibre of players, it means a lot to us, to everyone and the community of Wigan.

“We know the importance rugby league has to Wigan. They still speak about World Club Challenges from 30 years ago, it means a lot to us.

“It’s an infectious feeling. We celebrated hard after we won the Grand Final, it makes you want to do it again.

Bevan French in action against Penrith Panthers

“The quality of the Penrith side, and what they’ve achieved, to be able to win the World Club Challenge against a team like that, you’ve got to celebrate it and it makes you want to do it again.”

Three chances was enough for three tries for the Cherry & Whites, with French providing a slick assist for the game’s opener to send winger Abbas Miski over in the right corner.

His cut-out pass also allowed Adam Keighran to set Miski free for the second, finding Willie Isa who then fed Kruise Leeming to score his second try in his second game for the Warriors.

But it was the home side’s defence that was all the talk post-match, holding their star-studded opponents to just two tries across the 80 minutes.

“I think we’ve got a squad there, our back-line in particular, where we know we can score points,” French said.

“It’s nothing new to be honest, we’ve been doing it for quite a few years. I think where we’ve changed over the last couple of years is priding ourselves on our defence.

“We were clinical, we got down there a few times and were able to score, but it was definitely the defence that won it tonight.”

The reigning Man of Steel remains off-contact at the end of the Super League season, having signed a two-year extension in 2022.

There is an option for a further two seasons with Wigan, although the Australian admits he’s always had an NRL return in the back of his mind, having previously made 47 appearances for Parramatta Eels.

“I’ve said I’ve always enjoyed my time here, it’s a winning culture and I’ve learned a lot here,” the 28-year-old said.

“I’ve always said I’ve had that thing in the back of my mind one day. But it’s not really crossed my mind at all, my next step.