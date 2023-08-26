“We’ve been speaking about trying to put a quality performance like that together for quite some time,” he said.

“We’re more than happy that we’ve done that mainly. It’s the cherry on top that we’ve done it against such a quality side.”

Livewire half French was everywhere at Stade Gilbert Brutus, setting up tries with his boot, his hands and bagging a crucial four-pointer himself just before halftime with his trademark pace as Wigan stayed in the race for the League Leaders Shield.

Bevan French

“We knew it was going to be tough and, you know, they’re at top of the table for a reason,” he told Sky. “Especially travelling over here to France and getting in front of their crowd, it’s a good feeling.

“Not only to do it against such a quality side but the way we played.. …”

Dragons coach Steve McNamara cut a disconsolate figure at full-time.

Asked what went wrong, he responded: “Well, everything.

“We got beaten in every aspect, right from the start of the game right through to the end of the game … completely off the mark there in every part of our performance.

“Wigan were great. Credit to them.

“We were close last week to where we needed to be and then this week we were beaten in every area right from the start