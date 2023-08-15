Lachlan Lam’s golden point drop-goal saw Leigh Leopards claim a 17-16 victory over Hull KR at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Following their semi-final defeat to the Robins last month, Wigan found themselves with a week off, which they filled with a short trip to the Lake District, as well as some time to rest, in order to prepare themselves for the remainder of the Super League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re quite excited given the amount of games left,” French said.

Bevan French

“We want to see where we are at, and really focus on the things we need to improve on.

“There’s a lot at stake, but I can’t wait.

“It was good to go up to the Lakes and be in a different environment- it was really good to get away and take our minds off rugby league for a bit.

“For the rest of the time I just stayed home- I put my feet up and just rested.

French shakes hands with Leigh Leopards' Zak Hardaker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took a bit of the attention away from it being the Challenge Cup- which we were all upset about.

“Given the semi-final we had against KR, where a few crucial calls didn’t go our way, to know we could’ve been in the position to win the trophy again hurts.

“We can’t change that now.

“Leigh winning was good for rugby league because usually a team coming up from the Championship fighting relegation; but instead they’re in a top position and have lifted a trophy.

“It hurts but at the same time I’m happy for them.”

The Warriors return to action with a game against Hull FC at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

French states there’s still plenty for the Warriors to improve on if they are going to enjoy play-off success at the backend of the campaign.

“Everyone is excited to get back to the DW- we love playing there,” he added.

“Hopefully a lot of fans will come towards the backend of the season.

“It’s not important to hit the form straightaway, as long as we improve the things that we want to do each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait around, we know what we need to do to go to the next level.

“As long as we chip away at that every week, I think we will be in a good spot for the finals.

“This time of the year is all about desperation, and other teams are fighting.

“We’ve never lacked that, but there are little things that we need to tweak, because it’s those things that win you Grand Finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a clear path of what that is, and if we do it we’ll be in a good position.

“Hull FC are in a position where they need to put a few wins together to get into the finals.

“When we played them before it was a tough game in the wet.

“We have improved a lot since then.

“We expect the same as what every other team will bring in the next few weeks.

“They’ll be desperate for the whole 80 minutes, fighting for their chances.