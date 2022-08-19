Bevan French scores a hat-trick as Wigan Warriors claim a 52-6 victory against Toulouse Olympique

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger continued his superb scoring form, in what was a solid performance from Matty Peet’s side, who wore their pink strip as part of the club’s inclusivity day.

Cade Cust also went over for a brace, as the Warriors re-extended the gap between them and third-place Huddersfield Giants in the Super League table.

The opener came after only three minutes, with French kicking the ball through for himself to his first on the right side.

Bevan French claimed a hat-trick in Wigan's victory over Toulouse

Another quickly followed, this time through Cust.

A quick change of direction from the stand-off created a gap in the Toulouse defence, allowing him to cross the line.

Abbas Miski came close to getting the Warriors’ third but was forced in touch as he went to ground the ball.

The next try eventually came just before the half an hour mark.

Kaide Ellis did well to offload to Harry Smith, who ran through a space in the visitor’s line to go over.

The 22-year-old then added another successful conversion to make it 18-0.

A minute before the break, Jake Bibby claimed Wigan’s fourth try of the evening, after he spun past a defender to finish off a well worked team move.

Shortly after the restart, the Warriors were over again.

Jai Field made a break through the Toulouse defence, before gifting the ball to French for his second try, with the pair in a two v one situation against Chris Hankinson.

Moments later, the winger completed his hat-trick.

After picking up the ball well inside his own half, he sprinted down the right wing to extend the lead to 34-0.

Just before the hour mark, Kai Pearce-Paul became the latest player to add their name to the scoresheet, with Wigan making the most of every opportunity.

Toulouse were able to pull one back in the 64th minute, as Matty Russell powered his way over.

It was the Warriors who had the final say of the game.

This started with Cust claiming his second, which came after a fantastic bit of play from both himself and Liam Farrell, with the pair shrugging off several challenges.

Then, the Wigan captain added one of his own to round off the evening, with Smith providing the assist after making a great break.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul, Abbas Miski, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Oliver Partington.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Joe Shorrocks, James McDonnell.

Tries: French (3,’ 45,’ 48’), Cust (9,’ 75’), Smith (28’), Bibby (39’), Farrell (77’)Interchanges: Smith (7/8)

Toulouse Olympique: Chris Hankinson, Paul Marcon, Mathieu Jussaume, Guy Armitage, Matty Russell, Lucas Albert, Tony Gigot, Romain Navarrete, Nathan Peats, Daniel Alvaro, Hugo Pezet, Maxime Stefani, Anthony Marion.