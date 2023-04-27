News you can trust since 1853
Bevan French states cementing his Wigan Warriors future has allowed him to purely focus on improving his game

Wigan’s Bevan French says he is enjoying being able to focus purely on his rugby.

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The 27-year-old committed his future to the Warriors at the end of last season by signing a new two-year deal.

French admits this has allowed him to concentrate on improving his performances each week- as he continues to impress for Matty Peet’s side.

He said: “It’s good to focus on the game.

Bevan French has enjoyed a strong season so farBevan French has enjoyed a strong season so far
“Knowing I’ll be here next year is a good thing.

“It just allows you to focus on things week by week, so you can get better and learn.

“It’s about what I can do to grow every week rather than thinking about where I will end up.

“It’s a bit of weight off my shoulders, and I can really focus on rugby.

“My brother is due to come over, he’s just waiting until the sun comes out a bit more- then he’ll be here.

“I’m looking forward to that, it’s exciting times.”

