Bevan French states cementing his Wigan Warriors future has allowed him to purely focus on improving his game

The 27-year-old committed his future to the Warriors at the end of last season by signing a new two-year deal.

French admits this has allowed him to concentrate on improving his performances each week- as he continues to impress for Matty Peet’s side.

He said: “It’s good to focus on the game.

Bevan French has enjoyed a strong season so far

“Knowing I’ll be here next year is a good thing.

“It just allows you to focus on things week by week, so you can get better and learn.

“It’s about what I can do to grow every week rather than thinking about where I will end up.

“It’s a bit of weight off my shoulders, and I can really focus on rugby.

“My brother is due to come over, he’s just waiting until the sun comes out a bit more- then he’ll be here.