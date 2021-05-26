Bevan French's injury worse than first feared

Bevan French before his injury at Salford

The Australian full-back hobbled off in Saturday’s 17-16 victory at Salford – a match which saw 400 Warriors fans watch their first live game in more than a year.

Coach Adrian Lam confirmed the 25-year-old has a “lower hamstring tear”.

Lam said he could be sidelined for between three and five months but won't know for sure until he's seen a surgeon.

"In regards to French, he's seen a surgeon in the next 48 hours we'll know a lot more then," said Lam this lunchtime. "At first glance it doesn't look good, it looks longer than a usual hamstring tear, in terms of length of time that can only be decided by the surgeon, but it's not good.

"Any operation is usually 12 weeks onwards, so potentially it's three to five months but fingers crossed that's not the case."

"He's an important part of who we are, he'll be sorely missed."

In his absence Zak Hardaker is set to revert back to his preferred role at full-back for the trip to Catalans on Saturday, having started the last two matches on the wing.

Lam will give Morgan Smithies (leg) and Thomas Leuluai (sternum) until Friday to see if they are fit to return, Willie Isa remains doubtful (leg) while Oliver Gildart and Liam Marshall - who have yet to play this year - are not yet ready to return.

"Oliver is about two weeks away, he's been running with us in the main squad, and Liam is between two and four weeks," added Lam, who also has Jai Field (hamstring) and Tony Clubb (suspension) missing.