Big trio back for Warriors - but five ruled out

Tommy Leuluai

Zak Hardaker, Jai Field and Morgan Smithies are back in the squad for Friday's visit of Salford.

But that boost has been tempered by a hamstring problem that could end Tommy Leuluai's season - and possibly career.

Liam Farrell and Oliver Gildart are also out, while Oliver Partington and Brad Singleton start suspensions.

"This week has without doubt been the toughest week of my coaching career in terms of selecting a team," acknowledged Lam. "It's been an absolute nightmare.

"You're getting emotionally charged about getting big players back, and then you have your two starting props suspended, your captain being ruled out long term, and having to rest Liam Farrell, while Oliver Gildart may need another week after pulling up in the warm-up last week.

"All of a sudden you're back to where you started, and you're having to balance the game-time in terms of the players who are back."

The news on Leuluai looks particularly bleak.

"It looks like Tommy has done his hamstring to a pretty serious degree," Lam confirmed.

"He said to me the other day it wasn't good, so we're just waiting for the results of a scan.

"Liam Farrell has had a really tight calf over the last couple of weeks and, rather than put him at risk, we're going to rest him this weekend.

"We've already had two serious hamstring injuries to Jai Field and Bevan French, two of our spine, and it's devastating for Tommy to maybe have the same.

"The good news is we welcome back Zak Hardaker, Jai Field and Morgan Smithies - whose game-time will be limited.

Tony Clubb, Liam Marshall and Ethan Havard are also back in the squad to face Salford.