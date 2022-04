Bill Ashurst, who enjoyed two separate spells at Central Park during the 1960s and 1970s, was admitted to hospital at the beginning of April.

At the weekend he posted an update on Facebook to let people know how he was doing.

He wrote: “Thank you to all my friends and family for all your best wishes and prayers. After many tests for a tummy bleed, I can go home today.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Ashurst

"If not I must carry this tribulation called hospital food, wow give me Jim Mills anytime.

“Anyway, I am in high spirits and hope to be back in the company of friends soon.”