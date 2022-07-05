Hundreds of people gathered outside the DW Stadium for the funeral of Wigan rugby league legend Bill Ashurst

Bill Ashurst: Hundreds gather outside the DW Stadium for the funeral of the Wigan rugby league legend

Hundreds of people gathered outside the DW Stadium for the funeral of Wigan rugby league legend Bill Ashurst.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:12 pm

Family and friends of the former Great Britain international were joined by Warriors fans for the service in the South Stand, which was also live streamed for people to watch around the world.

Ashurst, who played for Wigan during two spells in the 60s and 70s, passed away at the age of 74 last month.

1. A Wigan legend

The funeral service took place in the South Stand of the DW Stadium.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Billy Boston in attendance

Billy Boston was among those who attended the service.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Fans gather outside

Hundreds of people gathered outside the DW Stadium ahead of the service.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Matty Peet pays his respects

Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet was there alongside other members of staff at the club.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
WiganGreat BritainSouth Stand
Next Page
Page 1 of 2