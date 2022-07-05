Family and friends of the former Great Britain international were joined by Warriors fans for the service in the South Stand, which was also live streamed for people to watch around the world.
Ashurst, who played for Wigan during two spells in the 60s and 70s, passed away at the age of 74 last month.
1. A Wigan legend
The funeral service took place in the South Stand of the DW Stadium.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Billy Boston in attendance
Billy Boston was among those who attended the service.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Fans gather outside
Hundreds of people gathered outside the DW Stadium ahead of the service.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Matty Peet pays his respects
Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet was there alongside other members of staff at the club.
Photo: Michelle Adamson