Brad O'Neill achieves 'long-term goal' with starting number nine shirt

Wigan Warriors starlet Brad O’Neill says receiving the starting number nine shirt for the 2024 Super League campaign is a proud accomplishment for him and his family.

O’Neill, still only 21, has been promoted from number 22 after a stellar campaign this year, enjoying 27 appearances under Matt Peet and establishing himself as the starting hooker.

In a season that saw the Warriors lift both the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League trophy, the rising youngster was named as the club’s Young Player of the Year as well as being nominated for the competition’s same title at the annual end-of-year awards night.

Rising star Brad O'Neill has received shirt number nine for 2024

New recruit Kruise Leeming will wear number 17, with veteran Sam Powell having departed the DW Stadium following the Grand Final victory over Catalans Dragons for a move to Warrington Wolves under Sam Burgess.

Fellow hooker Tom Forber will also wear shirt number 27 next season, having spent time out on loan in 2023.

On his new shirt number, O’Neill told the club: “It was a very proud moment personally for myself and my family as I’ve been at the club since I was 13 and getting this jersey has always been one of my long-term goals – it was a nice shock and surprise.

“I’m still only young so it’s about building on last year whilst continuing to learn and work hard.

“Last year was great for me as a player – and for the team – and it’s important now that we get together as a group to continue this great pre-season.”

The Warriors academy product, who also started in the Challenge Cup winning side last season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reported to pre-season training at Robin Park Arena at the end of November alongside fellow Super League winners Liam Marshall and Patrick Mago.

“It’s gone well so far and it’s been enjoyable but tough as you’d expect when you come back for pre-season,” he said.