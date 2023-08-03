News you can trust since 1853
Brad O'Neill shares his thoughts on Wigan Warriors' recent performances and the club's latest addition

Brad O’Neill was pleased with the way Wigan Warriors reacted to their Challenge Cup exit.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

Matty Peet’s side produced a 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards less than a week after their golden point defeat to Hull KR at Headingley.

On Friday night, the Warriors come up against Willie Peters’ side once again, in what will be their fourth meeting of the season.

“It was disappointing against them in the Challenge Cup, but the boys reacted in the right way to get a big result against an inform Leigh side- it was very pleasing,” O’Neill said.

Brad O'NeillBrad O'Neill
Brad O'Neill
“It was an enjoyable afternoon with the sun out. We played well in those conditions.

“Getting a win in any local derby is good, especially in front of a home crowd.

“It was a tight arm wrestle in the opening 20 minutes, but we knew what we needed to do and the points kept coming.

“We didn’t take our foot off the gas- which was a performance we needed.

“The attention is all on the league now and getting to the Grand Final, so we’re all working hard and focusing on that.”

In the win against Leigh, Tyler Dupree made his Warriors debut, after joining the club from Salford Red Devils.

“He was a good player at Salford, we’ve come up against him a couple of times this season,” O’Neill added.

“He’s a big body who can carry well and get us on the front foot, and he showed that, I enjoyed being alongside him.

“He’s added a lot of energy and size. He’s very eager to compete in the middle which is always good.”

Related topics:HeadingleyHull KRLeighSalford