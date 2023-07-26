Brad Singleton sends message to Wigan Warriors following Salford Red Devils move

The prop, who was already due to link-up with Salford Red Devils in 2024, makes the move to join Paul Rowley’s side as part of the deal to bring Tyler Dupree to the DW Stadium.

During his time with the Warriors, Singleton won the League Leaders’ Shield in 2020 and last year’s Challenge Cup.

Following the news of his exit, he wrote: “Three years on, and it’s been a pleasure. I appreciate all the messages.. the fans my teammates and staff you have all been great for me and my family and made us all feel part of the town.

"I wish you all the best in the future thanks for the memories!”