News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Brad Singleton sends message to Wigan Warriors following Salford Red Devils move

Brad Singleton has shared a message on social media following his Wigan Warriors departure.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 21:19 BST- 1 min read

The prop, who was already due to link-up with Salford Red Devils in 2024, makes the move to join Paul Rowley’s side as part of the deal to bring Tyler Dupree to the DW Stadium.

During his time with the Warriors, Singleton won the League Leaders’ Shield in 2020 and last year’s Challenge Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the news of his exit, he wrote: “Three years on, and it’s been a pleasure. I appreciate all the messages.. the fans my teammates and staff you have all been great for me and my family and made us all feel part of the town.

Most Popular

"I wish you all the best in the future thanks for the memories!”

Meanwhile, on his move to Salford he posted: “Delighted to get this over the line. I look forward to earning the respect of the team and the fans.. and finishing this year on a high!”

Related topics:Salford Red DevilsSalford