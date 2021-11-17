Brazilian forward signs for Wigan Warriors

Ramon Silva in action for London Broncos

The 20-year-old joins Wigan after three years with the highly-rated Broncos’ Academy that also produced Kai Pearce-Paul.

Born in Sao Paulo, Silva moved over to the UK with his parents when he was three-years-old.

Before playing rugby league, Silva competed in mixed martial arts including jiu-jitsu, boxing and MMA fighting.

He took part in a Nationals competition for Olympic Wrestling aged 13.

His rugby league career started at the age of 15 as he started playing for Elmbridge Eagles.

After playing four games, Silva impressed and was signed up by London Broncos.

“It’s the dream to sign for Wigan," he said. "I know a lot of people would do anything to get to where I am and have this opportunity.

"I’m very proud and thankful for the opportunity.

“My plan is to improve as much as I can and to strive to be a key player.

"I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and getting stuck in.

“I’m excited to make everyone proud – my family and friends in Brazil and all the Wigan fans here.

"I’d also like to say thank you to my parents, especially my dad. He’s helped me to get to where I am today.”

Head coach Matty Peet said: “We have been tracking Ramon over the past couple of seasons and have been impressed by his work rate and physical attributes.

"We take pride in developing young players and feel that his character will be a great addition to the squad.”

Executive director Kris Radlinski added: “Ramon is a terrific prospect for Wigan, and we beat off challenges from other Super League clubs to attract him.

"Ramon has a great friendship with Kai Pearce-Paul, who speaks highly of his work ethic and potential.

"I met Ramon and his father in a London hotel, and I left feeling super enthused about the meeting.

"He has a background in mixed martial arts and recently became a black belt in jiu-jitsu.

"His hunger and determination to succeed makes him an exciting acquisition for us.”

He's signed a two-year deal with the option of a third year.