Cade Cust has new club confirmed for 2024 Super League season following Warriors departure

Former Wigan Warriors playmaker Cade Cust has joined Salford Red Devils for the 2024 Super League season.

The ex-NRL half-back makes the move on a one-year deal, having had his departure from the DW Stadium confirmed earlier last month.

The 25-year-old made 40 appearances for the club across two-years, but was limited to just 15 in 2023 due to injury and squad competition. He started in last season’s Challenge Cup triumph over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and was part of the squad that won this year’s League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League trophy.

Cade Cust in action for Wigan Warriors

Cust becomes Paul Rowley’s fifth new addition for 2024 and replaces Brodie Croft, who made the move to Leeds Rhinos alongside Salford team-mate and England international Andy Ackers ahead of next year.

On his move, he said: “I am really looking forward to meeting everyone involved at the club.

“To the fans, I am a competitor who loves the game and can’t wait to represent you all.”

Head coach Rowley added: “We are really pleased to add Cade to our group.

“I have watched enough of him to confidently say there is a very talented rugby player who will thrive amongst this outstanding group of lads at Salford.

“After some good conversations with Cade, it is clear to me that his enthusiasm, determination, belief and good character are a great fit and addition to our group.