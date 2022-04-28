Matty Peet’s side make the short trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night to face Warrington Wolves (K.O. 8pm).

Cust believes the two teams have similar attributes in certain areas.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, we can’t wait to get out there and put our best foot forward. It’s an important game for us because we want to keep working hard and progressing up the ladder.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cade Cust

“We know Warrington will come out and try to give it to us, so it will be a really tough game. They are really hard to stop with players like Peter Mata’uita offloading and the pace they have out wide. We are quite the same.

“The Easter period was quite the shock to the body, but we have focussed on a lot of recovery between the days we have had off. I have been a bit sore but we are at the end of it now and we are pretty happy with how it went.

“Last week we had Tommy (Leuluai) and (Sam) Powell out, who are two keys in the spine, but we have full faith with the boys who have come in. We have a mentality where it doesn’t matter who comes in, we are all there to do a job.

“The whole season has been enjoyable so far, we’ve had a good start and as a team we are improving each week. The coaching staff and the boys have helped me to settle in really well and find my feet, showing me round, so it’s been an easy transition.”

Cust says he’s delighted that he’s not the one who has to try and stop Jai Field this season, having played against him when the pair were teenagers.

The 23-year-old admits he was relieved to see the fullback run through for a late winning try against Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

“I was very happy,” he said.

“I remember looking at Batty (John Bateman) and thinking ‘thank god for that.’

“He’s a very skillful player, he’s a freak. We played against each other when we were younger, so it’s good to see him killing it. As a half he’s someone you don’t want to come up against as a fullback because he’s got so much speed. I’d rather have him on my team.