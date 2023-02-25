News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cade Cust says Wigan Warriors got their rewards from a 'brutal' week in the victory over Wakefield Trinity

Cade Cust says the Wigan Warriors fans were “unreal” at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

By Amos Wynn
9 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 3:07pm

The 24-year-old was among the scorers in the 60-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Cust states the Warriors underwent a “brutal” week following their round one defeat to Hull KR, and believes they got their rewards in their first home game of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a great win, the fans were unreal, it’s good to be back,” he said.

Cade Cust celebrates his try
Most Popular

"I’m just grateful to be here for the first game of the season at the DW Stadium.

"The atmosphere was great, and hopefully the fans were proud of our game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Against Hull KR, it was just one of those games where we just didn’t click, so we had to put our heads down and work hard.

"We had a bit of a brutal week, doing a lot of video and looking at things we can work on.

“There were a lot of honesty sessions, and obviously it paid off and we are quite happy with our performance.

"We are just looking forward to the season and hopefully we can keep working hard, taking it week by week.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan Warriors: Here are 10 of the best photos from the victory over Wakefield T...

Liam Marshall went over for four tries in the victory over Trinity, to take his overall tally for the club up to 100.

Meanwhile, on the other wing, Bevan French was also among the scorers, as he claimed a brace.

"It’s unreal, they’re just quality players,” Cust added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You know whenever they get the ball something special is going to happen.

"The most pleasing thing (against Wakefield) was keeping them to zero.

"They had a couple of sets on our line in the last 10 minutes where they could’ve got on the board, but we showed hard work on our defensive line to keep them out, so we are very proud of that.

"I was pushing everywhere to try and get the try for myself, but we’re just really happy with the win.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan are back on the road in round three, as they make the trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to take on Castleford Tigers on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

Wakefield TrinityHull KRTrinityWiganCastleford TigersMend-A-Hose Jungle