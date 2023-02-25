Cade Cust says Wigan Warriors got their rewards from a 'brutal' week in the victory over Wakefield Trinity

The 24-year-old was among the scorers in the 60-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Cust states the Warriors underwent a “brutal” week following their round one defeat to Hull KR, and believes they got their rewards in their first home game of the campaign.

“It was a great win, the fans were unreal, it’s good to be back,” he said.

Cade Cust celebrates his try

"I’m just grateful to be here for the first game of the season at the DW Stadium.

"The atmosphere was great, and hopefully the fans were proud of our game.

"Against Hull KR, it was just one of those games where we just didn’t click, so we had to put our heads down and work hard.

"We had a bit of a brutal week, doing a lot of video and looking at things we can work on.

“There were a lot of honesty sessions, and obviously it paid off and we are quite happy with our performance.

"We are just looking forward to the season and hopefully we can keep working hard, taking it week by week.”

Liam Marshall went over for four tries in the victory over Trinity, to take his overall tally for the club up to 100.

Meanwhile, on the other wing, Bevan French was also among the scorers, as he claimed a brace.

"It’s unreal, they’re just quality players,” Cust added.

"You know whenever they get the ball something special is going to happen.

"The most pleasing thing (against Wakefield) was keeping them to zero.

"They had a couple of sets on our line in the last 10 minutes where they could’ve got on the board, but we showed hard work on our defensive line to keep them out, so we are very proud of that.

"I was pushing everywhere to try and get the try for myself, but we’re just really happy with the win.”

