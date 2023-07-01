The 38-year-old was in attendance for the game between Matty Peet’s side and Huddersfield Giants.

As well as watching the match, he was also on hand to help with the golden gamble draw at half time.

Phelps is currently visiting the UK for a family wedding, along with his wife Hannah and his children.

During his time with the Warriors, between 2008 and 2010, he scored 15 tries in 48 appearances.