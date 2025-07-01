Liam Horne in action for Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne has been suspended for six matches following an incident in their defeat to Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

On Tuesday evening, the Papua New Guinea international was found guilty by an independent operational rules tribunal of Grade E unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured in their 26-20 defeat to Wigan at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Horne, who pleaded not guilty, has also been fined, with 36 penalty points being added to his disciplinary record.

According to All Out Rugby League, Wigan provided a letter for Castleford to use as part of their defence, supporting Horne and confirming that Kaide Ellis wasn’t injured when the incident took place. However, it was to no avail, with Horne found guilty and now set to miss Castleford’s next six matches.

Also at the tribunal, Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin pleaded guilty to a Grade A charge of head contact in last Friday’s win over Wakefield Trinity, but an additional Grade E charge of unnecessary contact, to which he pleaded not guilty, was not proven. Therefore, the Papua New Guinea international has one penalty point added to his disciplinary record.

Horne’s teammate, Sam Wood, has been charged with Grade A dangerous contact following their loss to Wigan. The England international has received his first penalty point of the year, but no further action has been taken.

Elsewhere, seven players were charged with a variety of offences in the match review panel sanctions from Round 16, but no bans have been handed out. Four charges have come for late contact on the passer offences – Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos), Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants), Matt Whitley (St Helens) and Dan Russell (Salford Red Devils).

Leigh Leopards pair Joe Ofahengaue and Umyla Hanley have been charged for trip offences in their defeat to Leeds on Friday.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 16 of Super League

Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A - Dangerous Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A - Trip – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A - Trip – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B - Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B - Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Matt Whitley (St Helens) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A - Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Dan Russell (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A - Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months