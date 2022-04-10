The draw for the next stage of the competition took place at half time of the match at Belle Vue.

St Helens overcame Catalans Dragons 36-20 in Perpignan to book their place in the final four.

The semi-finals of the Challenge Cup take place at Elland Road on May 7