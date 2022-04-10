Challenge Cup draw: St Helens awaits either Wigan Warriors or Wakefield Trinity in the semi-finals at Elland Road

The winner of the game between Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity will face St Helens in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup at Elland Road.

By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 3:31 pm

The draw for the next stage of the competition took place at half time of the match at Belle Vue.

St Helens overcame Catalans Dragons 36-20 in Perpignan to book their place in the final four.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Warriors youngsters head out on loan in search of first team action

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

The semi-finals of the Challenge Cup take place at Elland Road on May 7

Both semi-final ties will take place at Elland Road on May 7, along with the final of the Women’s Challenge Cup.

St HelensElland RoadWakefield TrinityBelle Vue