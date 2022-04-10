Challenge Cup draw: St Helens awaits either Wigan Warriors or Wakefield Trinity in the semi-finals at Elland Road
The winner of the game between Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity will face St Helens in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup at Elland Road.
By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 3:31 pm
The draw for the next stage of the competition took place at half time of the match at Belle Vue.
St Helens overcame Catalans Dragons 36-20 in Perpignan to book their place in the final four.
Both semi-final ties will take place at Elland Road on May 7, along with the final of the Women’s Challenge Cup.