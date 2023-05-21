News you can trust since 1853
Challenge Cup draw: Wigan Warriors discover their quarter-final opponents

Wigan Warriors will face Warrington Wolves in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st May 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side booked their place in the next round with a 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Bevan French went over for a brace, while Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle were also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Warrington produced a 16-14 victory over Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Liam Farrell applauds the Wigan Warriors fans following the victory over Leeds RhinosLiam Farrell applauds the Wigan Warriors fans following the victory over Leeds Rhinos
Matty Ashton scored twice in the game, with Matt Dufty also crossing for one.

The two teams have already gone head-to-head once so far this season, with the Warriors coming away from the Halliwell Jones Stadium with a 13-6 win.

The quarter-finals will take place across the weekend of June 16-18.

TV coverage will be confirmed in the next few weeks, with BBC and Viaplay broadcasting two games each.

Here is the full draw:

Hull KR V Salford Red Devils

York Knights V Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors V Warrington Wolves

Hull FC V St Helens

