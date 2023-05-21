Matty Peet’s side booked their place in the next round with a 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Bevan French went over for a brace, while Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle were also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Warrington produced a 16-14 victory over Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Liam Farrell applauds the Wigan Warriors fans following the victory over Leeds Rhinos

Matty Ashton scored twice in the game, with Matt Dufty also crossing for one.

The two teams have already gone head-to-head once so far this season, with the Warriors coming away from the Halliwell Jones Stadium with a 13-6 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quarter-finals will take place across the weekend of June 16-18.

TV coverage will be confirmed in the next few weeks, with BBC and Viaplay broadcasting two games each.

Here is the full draw:

Hull KR V Salford Red Devils

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Knights V Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors V Warrington Wolves