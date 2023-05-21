Challenge Cup draw: Wigan Warriors discover their quarter-final opponents
Wigan Warriors will face Warrington Wolves in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.
Matty Peet’s side booked their place in the next round with a 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.
Bevan French went over for a brace, while Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle were also on the scoresheet.
Meanwhile, Warrington produced a 16-14 victory over Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus to book their place in the quarter-finals.
Matty Ashton scored twice in the game, with Matt Dufty also crossing for one.
The two teams have already gone head-to-head once so far this season, with the Warriors coming away from the Halliwell Jones Stadium with a 13-6 win.
The quarter-finals will take place across the weekend of June 16-18.
TV coverage will be confirmed in the next few weeks, with BBC and Viaplay broadcasting two games each.
Here is the full draw:
Hull KR V Salford Red Devils
York Knights V Leigh Leopards
Wigan Warriors V Warrington Wolves
Hull FC V St Helens