The reigning champions and their opponents are among the 12 Super League teams to enter the competition at this stage, while four Championship clubs were also involved in the draw.

Wigan will be hoping for another strong cup run, after winning the honour for a 20th time in last year’s final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture against Leeds will come just a week after their Super League meeting at the DW Stadium, with all of the sixth round ties set to take place over the weekend of 19-21 May.

Wigan Warriors won the Challenge Cup last season

Here is the full draw: Catalans Dragons V Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers V Hull FC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York V London Broncos

Halifax V St Helens

Hull KR V Batley Bulldogs

Wakefield Trinity V Leigh Leopards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad