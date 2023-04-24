News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
7 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
7 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
8 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
9 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
10 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Challenge Cup draw: Wigan Warriors to face Leeds Rhinos in sixth round tie

Wigan Warriors will take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Apr 2023, 18:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 18:50 BST

The reigning champions and their opponents are among the 12 Super League teams to enter the competition at this stage, while four Championship clubs were also involved in the draw.

Wigan will be hoping for another strong cup run, after winning the honour for a 20th time in last year’s final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fixture against Leeds will come just a week after their Super League meeting at the DW Stadium, with all of the sixth round ties set to take place over the weekend of 19-21 May.

Wigan Warriors won the Challenge Cup last seasonWigan Warriors won the Challenge Cup last season
Wigan Warriors won the Challenge Cup last season
Most Popular

Here is the full draw: Catalans Dragons V Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers V Hull FC

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

York V London Broncos

Halifax V St Helens

Hull KR V Batley Bulldogs

Wakefield Trinity V Leigh Leopards

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos V Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils V Huddersfield Giants

Related topics:Leeds RhinosHeadingley StadiumSuper League