Challenge Cup draw: Wigan Warriors to face Leeds Rhinos in sixth round tie
Wigan Warriors will take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.
The reigning champions and their opponents are among the 12 Super League teams to enter the competition at this stage, while four Championship clubs were also involved in the draw.
Wigan will be hoping for another strong cup run, after winning the honour for a 20th time in last year’s final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The fixture against Leeds will come just a week after their Super League meeting at the DW Stadium, with all of the sixth round ties set to take place over the weekend of 19-21 May.
Here is the full draw: Catalans Dragons V Warrington Wolves
Castleford Tigers V Hull FC
York V London Broncos
Halifax V St Helens
Hull KR V Batley Bulldogs
Wakefield Trinity V Leigh Leopards
Salford Red Devils V Huddersfield Giants