Challenge Cup draw: Wigan Warriors Women to face Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals
Kris Ratcliffe’s side produced a 46-10 victory over Huddersfield Giants at Robin Park Arena to progress to the next stage of the competition.
The semi-final ties will be played on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23.
On each day, there will be a men’s and women’s double-header, with venues set to be confirmed early next week.
Matty Peet’s side will come up against Hull KR if they overcome Warrington Wolves in their quarter-final tie at the DW Stadium.
Here is the full women’s draw:
Wigan Warriors V Leeds Rhinos
St Helens V York or Cardiff Demons
Here is the full men’s draw:
York or Leigh V St Helens
Hull KR V Wigan Warriors or Warrington Wolves