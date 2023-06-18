Kris Ratcliffe’s side produced a 46-10 victory over Huddersfield Giants at Robin Park Arena to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The semi-final ties will be played on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23.

On each day, there will be a men’s and women’s double-header, with venues set to be confirmed early next week.

Wigan Warriors Women (Credit: John Baldwin)

Matty Peet’s side will come up against Hull KR if they overcome Warrington Wolves in their quarter-final tie at the DW Stadium.

Here is the full women’s draw:

Wigan Warriors V Leeds Rhinos

St Helens V York or Cardiff Demons

Here is the full men’s draw:

York or Leigh V St Helens