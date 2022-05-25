Ryan Hoffman, who won competition in 2011 during his singular season in Super League, posed alongside Ryan Hinchcliffe, who finished his playing career with the Giants.

The second-rower wore the shirt from his Wigan debut against St Helens.

He shared the photo on Instagram, writing: “Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup this week. Hinch and I dusted off the old jerseys to get behind the boys.”

Ryan Hoffman and Ryan Hinchcliffe posed in their old kits (Credit: Ryan Hoffman Instagram)

In a recent interview, Hoffman spoke about his memories of the Wembley final he played in, where Wigan beat Leeds Rhinos 28-18.

“It’s the funny things that you remember, like putting a suit on and a florist rocking up to put the red rose on our jackets,” he explained.

“That was something a bit special, because we weren’t just representing Wigan, we were representing Lancashire too.

“These little things add to the occasion. You get to the stadium for a little walkaround, and you understand not everyone gets to play at Wembley, only the big games or the great concerts are played there.

“I can’t remember the warm up for the life of me, but I do remember waiting in the tunnel, because it felt like an age, and then you walk out and get the emotion of the crowd.

“We got off to a great lead that day. I remember clear as a bell watching Martin Offiah score that amazing try at Wembley when I was younger, and then I was on the field when Joel Tomkins did something similar.

“We were looking pretty good and then Leeds managed to come back, but of all people who managed to score a double that day, it was Jeff Lima, so it was all great.

“I think Tommy (Leuluai) scored the last try and that’s when we sort of relaxed and thought ‘we’ve got this.’

“To walk up the steps and hold the trophy in the grandstand is what you dream of as a kid, I just couldn’t wait. To look along the line and see Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) lifting the trophy was special.