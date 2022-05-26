The now executive director, started at fullback in the team that famously lost 17-8 to Sheffield Eagles in the 1998 final at Wembley.

Radlinski states they must now use that match to their advantage, as they prepare to face Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

He said: “I played in the famous final where we were defeated by Sheffield Eagles.

Kris Radlinski

"Perhaps we prepared as favourites for that, but you need to prepare as underdogs.

"It was a very painful memory but one we will use to our advantage.

“I spoke to the current team straight after the semi-final, and I said: ‘If you’re going to a cup final then you’ve got to win.’“We played Huddersfield a few weeks ago, and they’re a very well drilled team. It’ll be a hell of a game to beat them. It’ll be a proper rugby league match.“I don’t want our players thinking just because we beat Saints in the semi, that means we can just go there and do it because it won’t be easy.“We’re excited to be one of the first teams to play at one of the most advanced stadiums at the minute. To have rugby league there is massive.