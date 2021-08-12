Challenge Cup Final moved to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Challenge Cup Final is moving from Wembley to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next year.
It will be the first time it has moved venues since the 'new' Wembley reopened in 2007.
Tottenham's ground, which reportedly cost £1bn, was due to host an Ashes Test match last year.
The 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup Final will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday May 28 – the first to be played in May since St Helens beat Wigan in Cardiff in 2004.
It comes as the RFL announced a two-year extension to Betfred’s partnership with the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Challenge Cups, before a return to Wembley Stadium in 2023.
Betfred Challenge Cup Final tickets for 2022 are now on sale at eticketing.co.uk/rugbyleague and fans can take advantage of an Early Bird offer of £5 off every ticket, with prices starting from only £25 Adults and £10 Under 16s.
Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are delighted to bring yet another major sporting event to our stadium. The Challenge Cup Final is a game that is steeped in history and we are proud to now be a part of that, while further establishing our stadium as a leading sports and entertainment destination in London.”