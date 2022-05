Matty Peet’s side take on Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they look to win the competition for the 20th time.

Fans turned up at Robin Park Arena to wave the Warriors off on their journey to the capital and wish them good luck ahead of this Saturday’s game (K.O. 3pm).

A surprise inclusion in the squad was captain Thomas Leuluai, who returns following a spell on the sidelines.

Fans attended Robin Park to wave the team off

The players make their way out

Greeted by the fans

Bevan French smiles as fans greet the squad