Challenge Cup- GALLERY: Here are some of the best photos from the Wigan derby between St Pats and Ince Rose Bridge

Ince Rose Bridge have progressed to the second round of the Challenge Cup with a 30-22 victory over St Pats in the Wigan derby.

By Amos Wynn
32 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 6:00pm

Peter Valentine was among the scorers in the fixture, as he went over for a hat-trick.

Rose Bridge will now face Workington Town in the next stage of the competition.

Here are some of the best pictures from the Wigan derby:

1. St Pats V Ince Rose Bridge

Supporters arrive ahead of the game.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. St Pats V Ince Rose Bridge

St Patricks' team talk in the dressing room.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. St Pats V Ince Rose Bridge

The two teams walk out ahead of kick.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. St Pats V Ince Rose Bridge

Ince Rose Bridge's Reece Cunningham is tackled.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

