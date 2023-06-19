Challenge Cup semi-final venue confirmed for Wigan Warriors' men's and women's teams

Matty Peet’s side will take on Hull KR at Headingley on July 23 (K.O. 5pm), with the clash being broadcast live on BBC Two.

They progressed to the final four following their 14-12 victory over Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium, with tries coming from Toby King and Abbas Miski.

The Warriors played the majority of the fixture with 12-men, following Kaide Ellis’ red card for a headbutt on Stefan Ratchford in the seventh minute.

Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup

Wigan’s women’s side will also be in action at the home of the Rhinos on the same day as the men.

They produced a 46-10 victory over Huddersfield Giants in their quarter-final tie at Robin Park Arena, and will now battle Leeds for a place at Wembley on August 12.

The semi-final tie gets underway at 12.15pm and will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, the other semi-finals of both competitions take place at the Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on July 22.

St Helens will be involved in both fixtures, with their women taking on York Valkyrie (K.O. 11.45am), and the men facing Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards (K.O. 2.30pm).

On the cup draw, RL Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, said: “Yesterday’s draw has thrown up four intriguing and exciting semi-finals, which will be held at two superb Rugby League grounds – decided in consultation with all the clubs – and brought live to millions of viewers at home by BBC Sport.

"The cup holders of both competitions – Saints Women and Wigan Warriors – have again made the semi-finals stage, but they have it all to do against York Valkyrie and Hull KR whose form and playing styles have really caught the eye this season.

“The Betfred Challenge Cup returns to Wembley Stadium in August and the prize for all four semi-finalists is a finals day place and a place in the history books, especially with the Women’s Challenge Cup Final being held at Wembley for the very first time.

"It promises to be an occasion to remember.”