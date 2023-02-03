News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Challenge Cup: TV coverage confirmed for the Wigan derby between St Pats and Ince Rose Bridge

The Challenge Cup first round tie between St Pats and Ince Rose Bridge will be streamed live on the Sportsman.

By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The two Wigan rivals go head-to-head on February 11 (K.O. 3pm), with a second round tie away to Workington Town awaiting the winner.

Meanwhile, other local sides are also among those in action in the competition’s opening set of fixtures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ashton Bears are away to the British Army in Aldershot (K.O. 1.30pm), while Orrell St James travel to Distington (K.O. 2pm).

St Pats and Ince Rose Bridge meet in the first round of the Challenge Cup
WiganBritish Army