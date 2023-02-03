Challenge Cup: TV coverage confirmed for the Wigan derby between St Pats and Ince Rose Bridge
The Challenge Cup first round tie between St Pats and Ince Rose Bridge will be streamed live on the Sportsman.
By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The two Wigan rivals go head-to-head on February 11 (K.O. 3pm), with a second round tie away to Workington Town awaiting the winner.
Meanwhile, other local sides are also among those in action in the competition’s opening set of fixtures.
Ashton Bears are away to the British Army in Aldershot (K.O. 1.30pm), while Orrell St James travel to Distington (K.O. 2pm).