Bevan French crossed for a brace in the game at Headingley, while Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle were also on the scoresheet for Matty Peet’s side.

During the win, Wigan suffered another injury blow, with Ethan Havard going off with a dislocated elbow during the early stages.

The Rhinos made a bright start to the game, as they picked up from where they left off last week.

Wigan Warriors came out on top against Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup

After only eight minutes of play, Tom Holroyd powered his way through the Wigan defence to open the scoring.

Down the other end, the Warriors had a couple of chances of their own, but on both occasions they passed the ball forward.

Just before the half hour mark, Leeds extended their lead to 8-0, courtesy of a successful penalty from Rhyse Martin.

Shortly after, they added their second try of the afternoon.

Harry Newman needed a couple of attempts to grasp a pass from Richie Myler, but it worked in his favour as he broke free.

The centre had an option either side of him to pass, but opted to shrug off a challenge from French to go over himself.

Ahead of the break, Wigan were able to pull one back.

French used power and force to ground the ball on the left side to make it 14-4 at half time.

Immediately after the restart, the Warriors closed the gap further.

Liam Farrell broke through the Rhinos line, before assisting French for his second of the afternoon.

Just over 10 minutes later, Peet’s side pulled level, as space appeared for Nsemba to claim his first senior try for the club.

Heading into the final quarter of the game, Wigan went ahead for the first time, with Wardle crossing to make it 18-14.

Leeds did have the opportunity to win it towards the end, but Newman was tackled as he attempted to find the line himself instead of passing to the supporting Myler.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Ryan Hampshire, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies, Liam Farrell, Joe Shorrocks.

