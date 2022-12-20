The draw takes place on January 12 at Wembley, where a historic double-header of both the men’s and women’s finals will take place exactly seven months later.

For the women’s competition, the 16 teams involved will be split into groups of four, with two teams progressing from each one.

The tournament gets underway on April 23, while the quarter-finals start on June 18.

The Challenge Cup trophy

The teams involved are: Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls, Cardiff Demons, Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, London Broncos, Oulton Raidettes, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and York Valkyrie.

Meanwhile, the draw for the men’s first and second round also takes place on January 12.

Wigan’s Ince Rose Bridge, St Patricks, Ashton Bears and Orrell St James are among the 34 teams taking part in the opening weekend of fixtures on February 11/12.

The sides who progress will then be joined by 21 teams from Impact Performance NCL Premier and League One.

Teams in the round one draw:

Featherstone Lions, Heworth, Hull Dockers, Ince Rose Bridge, Milford, Myton Warriors, Oulton Raiders, Saddleworth Rangers, Skirlaugh, Stanningley, Thornhill Trojans, West Bowling, Wigan St Patricks, British Army, Great Britain Police, RAF, Royal Navy, Ashton Bears, Bedford Tigers, Brentwood Eels, Distington, Doncaster Toll Bar, Dublin City Exiles, Edinburgh Eagles, Fryston Warriors, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Jarrow Vikings, London Chargers, North Herts Crusaders, Orrell St James, Rhondda Outlaws, Waterhead, Westgate Common, Wests Warriors.

Teams in the round two draw: