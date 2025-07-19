Christian Wade applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Matt Peet revealed that Christian Wade was apologetic over his errors in Wigan Warriors’ 32-12 defeat to Hull FC.

The former British and Irish Lions representative, who recently crossed codes to link up with Wigan, made two errors, which resulted in two tries for Hull.

It was a mixed afternoon for Wade, who showed his sheer quality when he got on the outside of Jordan Rapana and raced 40 metres down the left to score Wigan’s first try in the second half, whilst genuinely looking a threat with the ball in hand, with his lethal footwork on show.

However, he endured a difficult afternoon under the high ball, with Hull playmakers Aidan Sezer and Jack Charles targeting his corner on last tackle plays throughout, ultimately dropping three kicks. Hull’s first try came on the back of one of those errors, whilst Rapana’s try in the second half did too.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet admitted Wade put his hand up for his errors almost immediately after the full-time hooter, with the Warriors coach offering words of support to the 34-year-old, who was playing just his second game of professional rugby league.

“He’s just come to me straight on the field and said sorry to the team for making a few errors,” said Peet.

"I’m used to coaching young players who are developing, and coaching lads from other sports who are developing. I understand these things happen.

"It was my decision to select him. I’d seen enough in practice and last week that I thought we were taking a step in the right direction, but credit to Hull FC, they were clinical.

"Christian made a few mistakes, but he’s been around the block, he’ll keep working hard on his game, and that’s the nature of the sport, you put players in positions, teams gameplan against them, and that’s the way it is.

"Today wasn’t to be for him, and credit to Hull FC, but I take responsibility for selecting the team.”

Wade and Wigan will look to bounce back on Friday night when the reigning Super League champions host Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium, 8pm kick-off.