COLUMN: A whirlwind week for Wigan quartet as fairytale season continues

It’s particularly pleasing to see 23-year-old half-back Harry Smith called up once again, having featured last year against Fiji but only winning his first official cap in the 64-0 mid-season win over France in Warrington.

The highly-rated youngster was just one vote short of winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy behind team-mate Jake Wardle, with the pair both deserving of the prestigious award.

Smith has stepped up to the plate this year, having received the famous number seven shirt ahead of 2023 from ex-skipper Thomas Leuluai.

Tyler Dupree has been called into Shaun Wane's 24-player England squad to face Tonga

His play-off performances in both the semi-final and Grand Final wins were especially impressive, controlling both games against the likes of Mikey Lewis and Catalans’ big three in Sam Tomkins, Mitchell Pearce and Tyrone May.

He was by far the best half-back on the field at Old Trafford and has been rewarded with another chance on the international stage, no doubt cutting his celebrations short to focus on the three-game series against Kristian Woolf’s star-studded Tonga.

Another feel-good story includes Tyler Dupree. Another 23-year-old, the forward lost his love for the sport and came close to quitting following his release from Leeds Rhinos.

He was then relegated with Oldham to League 1 before joining Widnes and was given his first chance in Super League with Salford, quickly establishing himself as one of the hottest prospects in the game.

Wigan won the race for the highly sought-after Halifax-born prop, beating Hull KR to his signature, and he went on to be a lucky charm for the Warriors, yet to lose a game in cherry and white since making the move in July.

“He was excited when I told him, I won’t repeat what he said to me,” Wane joked when asked about the phone call with Dupree.

“He was really pleased.”

And rightfully so. A great story of determination.

Liam Farrell earns his first call-up in two years after leading Wigan to Grand Final glory in his first season as captain. He missed last year’s World Cup campaign with a knee injury.

Finally, a player all Warriors fans are sad to see go, Toby King is hoping to get his chance following his international switch from Ireland.

The 27-year-old will return to Warrington having had a big impact at the DW Stadium, including an impressive 31 appearances. Never fall in love with a loan player.

Hull KR talent Lewis and Leeds’ Harry Newman are the only uncapped players in the squad, with 12 members selected from the World Cup heartbreak on home soil last year.

It’s another chance to see some of the game’s biggest names, including England’s very own Dom Young, who finished the NRL as top try-scorer this season, as well as potentially last outings for Elliott Whitehead and Chris Hill.

Victor Radley, Tom Burgess and John Bateman have all made the trip from down under alongside’s the likes of big-name Tonga stars Daniel Tupou, Isaiya Katoa and Addin Fonua-Blake from the NRL.