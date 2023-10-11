Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The England skipper will now miss the first two of three games against Kristian Woolf’s side in the end-of-year test series, having initially received a one-match ban for a shoulder charge in the play-off defeat to St Helens.

His suspension was doubled following an unsuccessful appeal, deemed as frivolous by an independent tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Williams, 28, was set to lead England through the series as Sam Tomkins’ successor, who captained the international team at last year’s World Cup on home soil.

Harry Smith in action against Hull KR during the Super League semi-final at the DW Stadium

The decision leaves a huge gap in Shaun Wane’s plans - but step up Wigan’s leading half Smith.

Former Warriors boss Wane, who returned to the club ahead of 2021 as leadership and management director, previously named Smith as a potential partner for Williams ahead of the series during a media launch at the Totally Wicked Stadium in September.

Jonny Lomax would have been the potential stand-out candidate, although he missed last year’s campaign through injury, with Jack Welsby expected to switch to full-back to replace retiring Tomkins.

But with Williams missing, Smith could be the answer to Wane’s dilemma, having proved his worth throughout 2023 in his first season in the famous Wigan number seven shirt.

Still only 23, Smith has played a hugely influential role in Wigan’s success in recent years, including last season’s 16-14 Challenge Cup victory - having crossed for a try at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and this year’s League Leaders’ Shield and a spot in the Grand Final.

He has been ever-present for Matt Peet in 2023, including a 100% conversion rate from the boot during the dominant 42-12 semi-final victory over Hull KR to secure a spot at Old Trafford.

Smith was one of five debutants to feature against Fiji in the 50-0 win ahead of the World Cup, and of course started in this year’s huge mid-season win over France alongside Williams – the biggest hint that he’s Wane’s preferred choice.

