From the stunning coast views to the intimate town of Sainte Marie la Mer, Perpignan and its surrounding areas has so much to offer alongside a fantastic match day experience at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

It was my first time heading to the South of France, having been an avid fan of the atmosphere at Catalans Dragons from afar (the couch!).

And the match day experience did not disappoint, with a ‘big game’ feel spot on in and around the ground - and the fixture itself also delivering in hot Perpignan conditions.

The Catalans Dragons away day delivered a spot on experience

Outside the ground, there were thousands of fans enjoying the pre-match entertainment even two hours ahead of kick-off, with bars, activities for juniors and barbeques lit.

Of course, the location has its own benefits - predominantly the 30 degrees plus weather, but the club makes sure there is so much to offer for the home and away supporters, enticing them to the ground early.

Inside the stadium, there was an electric atmosphere, with a huge display welcoming the players onto the field and more than 11,000 enjoying the close match between the Warriors and the Dragons, with Matt Peet’s side claiming a 26-18 victory.

It was a memorable occasion and one of the best away days I’ve been to for a regular Super League fixture, with the tie more than just the 80 minutes on the field - but a huge event.

A stunning sunrise at Torreilles Plages

I was a part of a lucky group of journalists to be invited by Catalans Dragons, Perpignan Mediterranee Tourisme and Cap Sud 66 on a four-day press trip alongside the game, with the intention to share the beauty of Perpignan and the surrounding areas - and why it should be a part of rugby league fans’ next Catalans away day.

First of all, the flight from Leeds/Bradford airport to Perpignan was as easy as one will find. A short two-hour journey, and once you land on the other side, you are minutes away from the city and straight into the action.

Locations were a joy to visit, but the locals really did make the trip. Representatives, town mayors, Olivier, Nathalie and Laure from Cap Sud 66… Everyone was unbelievably welcoming - and incredibly proud to share their areas and its history. From the 5,000-population town of Sainte Marie la Mer to locals of Tautavel who opened their famous cave to allow us to see their unique archaeological treasure, we were embraced by all.

A highlight also included some rugby league history, with Jacques Jorda joining us for lunch one afternoon - the last France head coach to beat Great Britain back in 1990 at Headingley! His son, Edmond, is the Mayor of Sainte Marie la Mer - just east of Perpignan and a beautiful part of the world.

French rugby league legend Jacques Jorda - the last coach to have defeated Great Britain, back in 1990 at Headingley

A sunrise on Torreilles Plages beach and evening meals on Le Barcares - which also hosts huge festivals - rugby league fans could enjoy so much in the region - as well as the rich history in the Perpignan city centre itself.

After visiting, you can understand why players and coaches who make the move end up staying long-term, including the likes of Wigan legend Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum.

It truly is a special place with special people.