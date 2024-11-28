Following outstanding seasons in 2024, Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba have deservedly been rewarded with promoted shirt numbers for the title-defending 2025 campaign.

Producing one of the finest breakthrough seasons in Super League’s history, towering back-rower Nsemba will don the number 11 shirt, previously worn by veteran Willie Isa for the last five years.

Nsemba was crowned Super League’s Young Player of the Year and has been described as the most exciting young talent ‘by far’ by club legend Sam Tomkins. ‘Nobody comes close,’ admitted the full-back, speaking during England’s series against Samoa.

Isa, who will turn 36 in January, takes the number 14 shirt for 2025 and it was a welcomed sight to see the experienced back-rower extend his playing career after signing a new 12-month deal in October, allowing him to finish his decorated career on his terms after suffering the horrific ankle fracture dislocation injury last April.

Wigan's Junior Nsemba and Luke Thompson have received shirt numbers 11 and 10 respectively for 2025

It will be interesting to see how the back-rower is utilised next season in a stacked squad, with Sam Walters also pushing for game time after making 15 appearances in his debut season with the club. Isa’s defence was a big part of his - and Wigan’s - game, but Nsemba has become the hottest talent in Super League and only looks to progress.

It’s without question that Thompson was Super League’s best signing across the entire competition last season with his remarkable performances in the middle, big minutes and quite often among the top performers in both attack and defence. And with that, it’s no surprise to see him with the number 10 shirt next year, swapping with Ireland international Liam Byrne, who was linked with Hull FC before Matt Peet rubbished the rumours. The prop had his doubters across the season, but the 25-year-old still has great talent and finished the year strongly.

Thompson and Ethan Havard are the best starting front-rowers in the game, with the latter enjoying a strong season following his return from a hamstring injury in April.

Zach Eckersley (22), Tom Forber (23) and Jack Farrimond (24) have all received new squad numbers after impressing in 2024. Outside-back Eckersley became a Wembley hero during the Challenge Cup Final, hooker Forber started the season on loan in the Championship and finished it with a Grand Final ring, and half-back Farrimond produced the moment of the match at Magic Weekend and is another exciting prospect coming from the club’s renowned academy.

Wigan’s conveyor belt of local products has seen five more youngsters promoted to the senior squad, having all been a part of the Academy Grand Final winning outfit over St Helens in October. Taylor Kerr (29), Nathan Lowe (30), Lukas Mason (31), Noah Hodkinson (32) and Kian McDermott (33) have received their first shirt numbers. Loose forward Kerr has been tipped for a bright future by both John Duffy and Joel Tomkins, with plenty of praise for the 18-year-old. Meanwhile, the only new signing in George Hirst will wear shirt 34 next season – the final number on the list.

It’ll be hard for any other Super League club to match Wigan’s impressive 2025 squad once again, and the bookies have undoubtedly got it right by labelling them favourites for another successful season after the historic Grand Slam.